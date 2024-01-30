2 more Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip yesterday, raising the number of media professionals killed since 7 October to 122, officials and state media said.

Israeli warplanes targeted the home of journalist Isam Al-Lulu in the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa news agency reported, adding that the attack also killed Al-Lulu’s wife and two sons.

Journalist Mohammed Abdul-Fattah Atallah from Al-Resala media office was also killed in an air strike on his home in the enclave, according to the Gaza Media Office. Further details were not immediately available.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since 7 October. More than 26,750 Palestinians have been killed and 65,636 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Health Ministry said in a statement today. The vast majority are children and women.

Some 114 Palestinians were killed and 249 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

More than 10,000 Palestinians are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble, unable to escape.

