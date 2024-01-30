Israel forces hundreds of displaced Palestinians to flee again

Israeli occupation forces have forced hundreds of displaced Palestinians in shelters west of Gaza City to flee again, after tanks approached them, Quds Press reported.

A correspondent from the news site in Gaza said the displaced people at the UNRWA headquarters, vocational schools, universities and UNRWA schools fled to the eastern regions of Gaza City after the tanks approached them and surrounded the area.

As most shelters are now over populated, the new arrivals found nowhere to stay and have had to stay in the streets.

Ashraf Al-Sayyid told Quds Press that since morning he has been searching for a place to move inside Gaza City, to no avail, adding that everyone has evacuated the shelters surrounding the universities and the UN agency offices.

“I am helpless now and I cannot do anything, as there is nowhere to go,” he added.

“Those who fall due to the fire of quadcopter drones remain in their place and people continue their journey. The scene inside Gaza has returned to the beginning of the aggression. Everyone is accustomed to displacement, but it is difficult for them to move in this situation which we cannot endure with the few clothes we have, exhausted bodies, and fear of the unknown. We may disappear from the scene at any moment.”

