Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Norwegian Foreign Minister advocates for continued UNRWA funding

Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide urged countries to maintain their support for UNRWA, emphasising that suspending funding for UNRWA amounts to collective punishment against the Palestinian people in Gaza. ‘Remember, these people did not choose a life as a refugee,’ he said in an interview with Al Jazeera, ‘But circumstances over many, many years have put these people in this place, and the international community cannot abandon them now.’

January 30, 2024 at 7:14 pm

READ: UNRWA funding cuts threaten Palestinian lives across the region, say NGOs

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending