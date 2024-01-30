Norwegian Foreign Minister advocates for continued UNRWA funding Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide urged countries to maintain their support for UNRWA, emphasising that suspending funding for UNRWA amounts to collective punishment against the Palestinian people in Gaza. ‘Remember, these people did not choose a life as a refugee,’ he said in an interview with Al Jazeera, ‘But circumstances over many, many years have put these people in this place, and the international community cannot abandon them now.’