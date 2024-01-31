Israeli forces shoot a Palestinian girl and her family after she called for help The Palestinian Red Crescent released an audio recording of a 15-year-old Palestinian girl Layan Hamadeh who was killed after contacting Red Crescent teams for help from inside her family's car which was surrounded by Israeli tanks in Gaza. The fate of her six-year-old relative Hind remains unknown. The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Tuesday that it lost contact with a team of paramedics who went to rescue Hind who was trapped inside the vehicle after all six of her family members were killed.