Haniyeh, Al-Nakhleh: ‘Resistance factions will advocate for protection of Palestine’

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed on Friday that Head of the movement’s political bureau Ismail Haniyeh discussed with Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Al-Nakhleh the new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The movement added in a statement: “The field and political developments taking place in our Palestinian arena, especially the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, were reviewed during communication between the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad Al-Nakhleh.”

“Discussions were held regarding initiatives to end the aggression against Gaza and there has been confirmation that considerations of the new proposal for a ceasefire are founded on the basis that any negotiations lead to a complete end to the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation army from the Strip, the lifting of the siege and reconstruction, the entry of all needs for our people, and reaching a comprehensive exchange deal. The resistance factions will advocate for the interests and protection of the Palestinian people,” it added.

Haniyeh and Al-Nakhleh considered: “The heroic steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the valour of the resistance, and the political will in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, and what the people are exposed to in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and in all their places of presence, will achieve freedom, return, and independence for the people.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has continued its genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip, with US and European support. Its planes have been bombing the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers and Palestinian civilian homes, destroying them over the heads of their inhabitants and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The occupation’s attacks on Gaza led to the deaths of 27,131 martyrs and the injuries of 66,287, in addition to the displacement of more than 85 per cent (about 1.9 million people) of Gaza’s population, according to the authorities.

