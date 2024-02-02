Source: No date for Hamas's visit to Egypt to discuss truce

A source close to Hamas said yesterday that no date has been set for the movement’s delegation to visit Egypt to discuss the ceasefire proposal and the prisoner exchange deal put forward during talks in Paris, Quds Press reported.

On Tuesday, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, confirmed that the movement’s leadership had received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the framework agreement issued following the Paris meeting, and the requirements for its implementation.

Although the statements indicate there are obstacles in the way of achieving the deal, the source told Quds Press that they expect to set a date for the visit in the coming days.

Multiple sources have recently revealed that negotiators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar, in addition to Israel reached a new agreement for the gradual release of Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza, which will be accompanied by periods of cessation of hostilities.

READ: Gaza cobblers work by roadsides to mend shoes of displaced