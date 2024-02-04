Israeli soldiers film and share footage of demolishing a Gazan mosque Israeli soldiers filmed and shared footage of the demolition of a Gazan mosque with explosives. The local mosque known as ‘Tamim Al-Dari mosque’ was located in the western area of Beit Lahiya northern Gaza. The demolition appears to take place from a close range asserting the fact the building and the area posed no risk for the soldiers. The ongoing unsolicited demolitions in Gaza and erratic behaviour by Israeli soldiers, underline the lack of accountability amongst the Israeli forces. They continue to shed light on the Israeli indifference to the global accusations of genocide and the ICJ-recommended investigations.