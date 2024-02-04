US, UK strikes in Yemen targeted communications networks: Houthis

Air strikes by the US and the UK on southwestern Yemen targeted communications networks, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The American-British aggression aircraft targeted communications networks in Taiz Governorate with 11 raids,” said the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television.

“These raids focused on the Al-Barah area in Maqbanah District, and areas in Hayfan District,” it added.

No details were provided about the extent of the damage resulting from the attacks, which is the first of its kind targeting communications networks since the start of the US-UK raids.

Earlier on Sunday, Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for Houthis, said “the United States and Britain carried out 48 air strikes on six Yemeni governorates during the past hours.” He vowed to retaliate.

The US and the UK carried out strikes Saturday against 36 Houthi targets in 13 locations in Yemen in response to attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to a statement issued by the US-led joint coalition.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

