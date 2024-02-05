Middle East Monitor
China says it opposes violation of UN Charter, sovereignty after US strikes in Iraq, Syria

February 5, 2024 at 2:33 pm

The funeral ceremony of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF, Hashd al-Shaabi) militia who were killed in the US air strike on the Al-Qaim district of the Al-Anbar province, is held on February 04, 2024 in Baghdad, Iraq. [Murtadha Al-Sudani – Anadolu Agency]

On recent US strikes in Syria and Iraq, China said, on Monday, that it opposed any action in violation of the UN Charter and the sovereignty of other nations, Anadolu Agency reports.

Beijing “opposes any actions that violate the UN Charter and infringe upon the territorial sovereignty and security of other countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, told reporters.

Wang was commenting on US airstrikes on Friday against the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

Several civilians and regime soldiers were killed in Syria, while others were injured.

The Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the US attacks. It also declared three days of national mourning.

“The current situation in the Middle East is highly complex and sensitive,” said Wang, adding:

“China urges all parties involved to abide by international law, maintain calm and restraint and avoid further escalation or even loss of control of the regional tension.”

