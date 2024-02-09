Canadian MP criticises government decision to suspend UNRWA funding During a parliamentary session, Canadian MP Heather McPherson criticised the government's decision to suspend “life-saving funding” to UNRWA without seeing evidence of Israel’s claims or awaiting the results of an independent investigation. Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff members of being linked to the 7 October events, resulting in more than 10 western countries including the US, UK and Germany saying they would suspend funding to the agency. Canada announced the suspension of all funding within hours of a US announcement to cut UNRWA funding immediately. CBC News had reported that the Canadian government did not see any evidence backing up Israel's claim that UNRWA staff colluded with Hamas before suspending funding to the agency. The suspension of funds will impact two million civilians, over half of them children, who rely on UNRWA aid in Gaza, at a time where millions are facing severe starvation and disease due to lack of food, water and medical supplies.