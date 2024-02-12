Israel admits it faced a major ambush in Khan Yunis

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation announced this morning that the occupation army was subjected to a “major” ambush in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The broadcasting authority said: “The army is suffering from a difficult situation in Khan Yunis, after suffering a major ambush.”

It explained that the army command is following up on the details of the elaborate ambush, to determine the extent of the losses, adding: “The security incident took place southeast of Khan Yunis in the form of an elaborate ambush, and it took hours to transport the dead and wounded.”

The Palestinian resistance continues to confront the occupation forces, and engages in daily fighting in various areas, most notably Khan Yunis.

Some 570 Israeli occupation soldiers have been killed since 7 October. According to data from the occupation army, the number of officers and soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive in Gaza on 27 October reached 224.

Yesterday, the occupation army radio said that Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, decided to withdraw the 36th Division from Gaza and move it to the Lebanese border.

The 36th Armoured Division is an Israeli armoured division that was formed in 1954, and is affiliated with the Northern Command of the occupation army.

