Israel’s Mossad, Shin Bet chiefs to visit Egypt to discuss the prisoner deal

An Israeli newspaper revealed yesterday that the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence units are due to visit the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to discuss the latest developments related to the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that Tel Aviv is considering sending Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar to Cairo next week to play their part in talks to release prisoners of war held in Gaza.

The newspaper noted that the talks will include the head of the CIA, William Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel and the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani.

Burns will head to Cairo in the coming days, to participate in captive negotiations between Hamas and the Israeli occupation, as part of efforts to complete the framework agreement that took place in Paris.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his rejection of Hamas’ ceasefire proposals, stressing that “no alternative to complete victory over Hamas in Gaza.”

Last night Israel extended its military offensive into Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah where more than a million Palestinians have been forced to take shelter as a result of Tel Aviv’s genocidal bombing of the Strip. More than 50 Palestinians were killed in the air strikes.

