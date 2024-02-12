Middle East Monitor
Khan Younis’ homes targeted by Israeli MATADOR fun missiles

Footage filmed by Israeli soldiers emerged from Khan Younis, where Israeli soldiers targeted Palestinian homes with MATADOR missiles for entertainment. The missiles which target the remaining standing homes at Khan Younis are fired for fun while the Israeli army is allegedly finding habitable areas in southern Gaza to move displaced people from Rafah. Such conduct continues to underline the lack of accountability amongst the Israeli forces.

February 12, 2024 at 7:03 am

