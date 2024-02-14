US won’t reprimand Israel for military operation in Rafah even if it fails to protect civilians

The administration of US President Joe Biden does not plan to punish Israel even if it launches a military campaign in Rafah that fails to protect civilians sheltering in tented accommodation, three unnamed US officials told Politico.

The three US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, are reported saying that there are no reprimand plans in the works, meaning Israeli forces could enter the city and kill civilians without facing consequences from Washington.

Over 1.5 million of the enclave’s 2.3 million population fled to Rafah after Israel declared it a “safe zone”. Despite the humanitarian crisis, starvation and spread of disease in the area, Israel plans to carry out a ground offensive, leaving Palestinians with nowhere to go. Tel Aviv’s western allies have opposed the plan but have not given any indication that they will take punitive measures against Israel if it goes ahead.

When asked this week if the US president had threatened to withhold military assistance for operations that do not ensure the safety of civilians, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby refused to respond. He also would not answer a question about what the US would do if the Rafah operation went forward without concern for civilian safety: “I’m not going to get into a hypothetical game.”

A similar message was delivered by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. Responding to a question about what leverage the US had used to influence Israel on Rafah, Miller suggested past US criticism has swayed Israel somewhat but admitted “not always in the way that we want, not always to the degree that we want or to the level that we want.”

Asked if the Biden administration is pleased with the results of their approach? “In many cases, no, absolutely we are not,” said Miller, however he did not say if the US is willing to take punitive measures against Israel over the expansion of its ground offensive in the “safe zone” in Rafah.

Critics contend the White House refuses to leverage considerable influence over Israel to save civilian lives in Rafah and elsewhere, instead offering rhetoric not matched by action. “There are no indications of any policy change,” former CIA official Michael DiMino is reported saying.

