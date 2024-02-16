Middle East Monitor
NATO secretary-general meets with Saudi foreign minister

February 16, 2024 at 7:20 pm

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (L) meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on 16 February, 2024[@jensstoltenberg/X]

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (L) meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on 16 February, 2024 [@jensstoltenberg/X]

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, on Friday.

“Excellent meeting with His Highness @FaisalbinFarhan. #NATO and Saudi Arabia share common threats and challenges – and we agreed we should intensify our dialogue,” Stoltenberg said on X in a post on their bilateral meeting during the 60th Munich Security Conference held in Germany.

In December 2023, Stoltenberg, who held talks in Saudi Arabia, became the first NATO chief to visit the nation.

