Daughter of Tunisian political prisoner Said Ferjani confronts Tunisian ambassador to UK Kaouther Ferjani, the daughter of imprisoned Tunisian Ennahda Party member Said Ferjani, confronted the Tunisian ambassador to the UK on Saturday on the unlawful detention of political prisoners in Tunisia. Said Ferjani, 68, has been imprisoned since 27 February 2023 as part of a crackdown on dissent by the country’s increasingly authoritarian president.