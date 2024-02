Israeli Foreign Minister reprimands Brazilian Ambassador over President’s remarks Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz reprimands the Brazilian ambassador to Israel Frederico Meyer, and says Brazilian President Lula is ‘persona non grata’ after he made comments comparing what Israel is doing in Gaza to the Holocaust. On Sunday, Israel said it is summoning the Brazilian ambassador to the country over remarks by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva about Israel’s war on Gaza. Speaking earlier on Sunday in Addis Ababa at the African Union summit, Lula called what is happening in the Gaza Strip a ‘genocide.’ ‘What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in history. Indeed, it occurred when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,’ he said.