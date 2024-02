UK House of Lords member praises Israeli army’s ‘professionalism, ethics and values’ 'It's a testament to the professionalism, ethics and values of the Israeli defence forces.' On 8 February, Andrew Roberts, a member of the UK House of Lords, said the ratio of civilian to militant deaths in Israel’s war on Gaza is ‘astonishingly low’ and said it is ‘a testament to the professionalism, ethics and values’ of the Israeli army. Israel has killed over 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 12,000 children, since the start of its military offensive on 7 October.