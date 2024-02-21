Israeli military intensifies destruction operations in occupied West Bank
A recent video shows Israeli bulldozers entering Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and demolishing roads and infrastructure. The Israeli military intensified its destruction operations in Jenin, coinciding with the ongoing war in Gaza. This has been described as a punitive measure that has intensified since 7 October 2023, and has caused significant disruption to residents' daily lives.
February 21, 2024 at 2:24 pm