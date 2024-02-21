Israel settlers steal over 400 sheep from Masafer Yatta, owners bring them back

Groups of illegal settlers stole more than 400 sheep from Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, Ma’an reported yesterday.

The coordinator of the Popular Committees against the Wall and Settlement in southern Hebron, Rateb Al-Jabour told Ma’an that the sheep were taken while grazing in pastures. The sheep belong to Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamdan Manasra, Khader Mahmoud Manasra, Khalid Muhammad Eid Abu Shkhidim and Yusuf Hassan Abu Shkhidim.

The sheep owners were able to retrieve their stolen sheep after they demanded the settlers return them and with the intervention of the Israeli occupation army.

Additionally, the occupation army destroyed the main water pipeline that supplies the Palestinian village of Susiya.

Also yesterday, occupation forces pursued shepherds in Al-Jawaya and Al-Mufqara in Yatta and prevented them from allowing their sheep to graze on land threatened with seizure. Three shepherds from the Shawaheen family were detained, while others fled the scene.

