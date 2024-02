Israeli National Security Minister vows to further restrict Palestinian movement in occupied West Bank Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir says he will distribute more weapons to Israeli settlers because their 'right to life' is more important than Palestinians' freedom of movement. Speaking at the scene of the attack in Ma'ale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank, he said 'there is no such thing as a Palestinian people' and that he will do everything in his power to limit the freedom of movement of Palestinian residents. An Israeli man was killed and at least eight others injured in a shooting near an Israeli checkpoint between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.