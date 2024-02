British-Australian journalist Trevor Kavanagh claims Muslims are 'anti-Jewish by the very definition of Islam' Trevor Kavanagh alleges that anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish sentiment are inherent among Muslims 'by the very definition of Islam' in an interview with TalkTV on 14 February. The former political editor of The Sun accused Labour Party leader Keir Starmer of 'keeping the lid on the anti-Semitism in the Labour Party' and criticised Labour’s former candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, stating that he has not learned from the experiences of what occurred in the House of Commons.