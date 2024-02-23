Dispatch from Gaza: Drawing hope from Rafah's ruins An artist in Gaza has used the site of a civilian massacre in Rafah as the canvas for his latest artwork. Calligrapher Belal Khaled, who was forced to become a photojournalist after Israel began bombing Gaza on 7 October, took time away from covering the bloodshed to produce a piece of art on a destroyed building in Rafah. The building was hit by an Israeli bomb, killing civilians including children, and so the artist dedicated the work - called 'Buried Dreams' - to the children who died without fulfilling their dreams.