Protesters confront Labour councillors over Gaza stance

Protesters disrupted a York Council meeting over the Labour Party's position on Israel’s war on Gaza and their complicity in the ongoing genocide. The Labour Party has refused to call for a ceasefire for the first four months of the war in Gaza, until recently, when the party shifted its position and began calling for a ceasefire. The party’s stance on Israel’s war in Gaza has lost them significant support in the UK, particularly from the British Muslim population.

February 23, 2024 at 10:54 am

