Israeli army hits Hezbollah targets in 4 Lebanese areas

The Israeli army on Saturday said it bombed Hezbollah targets in four different areas in southern Lebanon, Anadolu reports.

“During the night, warplanes attacked launch positions and infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Jabal Blat area,” an Israeli army statement said.

It said that an observation post of Hezbollah was attacked in the Ayta ash-Shab area.

The army, it added, also “attacked with artillery the Hanine area and the Marvin area to eliminate threats.”

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli army’s statement.

Earlier, Israeli Army Radio said that two missiles were fired from Lebanon and landed in an open area in Adamit, Western Galilee.

No further details were provided.

Against the backdrop of the destructive Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which led Israel to face charges of genocide before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Israeli-Lebanese border has witnessed exchanges of fire since Oct. 8 last year between the Israeli army on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the other, resulting in fatalities and injuries on both sides of the border.

Recently, there have been escalating threats from Israeli officials to expand the attacks on Lebanese territory unless Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the border areas with northern Israel.

Read: 3 Hezbollah members killed by Israel near Lebanon border