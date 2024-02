Israeli soldier offers Palestinian homes for sale on TikTok Israeli soldier Izidor Elgrabli offered Palestinian homes in Zeitoun neighbourhood for sale on TikTok. The soldier who labelled the levelling of Gaza City as an evacuation and reconstruction project described the current situation in the neighbourhood as barbeque. Elgrabi promised his viewers they could move in about 6 months from now. Observers see the continuous emergence of such videos through TikTok as a testament to the Israeli intentions of the ethnic cleansing of the Gazan population, and the building of Israeli settlements in their place.