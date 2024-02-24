Palestine national football team supports Tunisian tennis player ‘Ons’ in Qatar Palestinian national football team members offered support and encouragement to the Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur as she participated in the Qatar Total Energies Open 2024 tournament. Jabeur who is known for her open support of the Palestinian cause happily accepted the Palestinian national team jersey. Despite Jabeur’s early exit from the tournament, Palestinian and Arab fans continue to support and celebrate her solidarity, expressing their hopes for her strong and successful comeback.