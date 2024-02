Israeli soldier Izidor Elgrabli celebrates Gaza’s sea and its ruins An Israeli soldier posted a video of himself by the Gazan Sea where he celebrates the beach’s beauty. The video shows him turning the camera to celebrate Gaza’s ruins and the Israeli forces continue to level the city. Elgrabli then returns to the picture to threaten Gazans saying: ‘We will f*** you up.’ Israeli soldiers have been using TikTok to celebrate Israeli brutality in Gaza and the taking over neighbourhoods and Palestinian homes. Such conduct has received global criticism but has been continuing since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza.