Missiles launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel: Report

The Israeli army detected Saturday several missiles launched from southern Lebanon toward the Kiryat Shmona area in northern Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that several missiles were spotted in the Kiryat Shmona area where the Iron Dome intercepted some of them, while others fell in open areas without causing fatalities.

The channel also released a video showing several missiles that were detected.

Earlier Saturday, Hezbollah announced that it targeted six military sites and gatherings of Israeli soldiers near the border between Lebanon and Israel, while Israeli targeting continued on several towns in southern Lebanon.​​​​​​​

Amid a devastating Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which led Tel Aviv to stand trial before the International Court of Justice on charges of “genocide,” tensions have escalated along the Israeli-Lebanese border since 8 October, with exchanges of fire between the Israeli army on one side, and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the other side, resulting in fatalities and injuries on both sides of the border.

Recently, there have been escalating threats from Israeli officials to expand attacks on Lebanese territory unless Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the borders with northern Israel.

