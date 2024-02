Londoners discuss Tunisia and political Islam A host of British Muslims gathered last Tuesday at the London Muslim Centre to discuss Tunisia and political Islam in the context of President Kais Saeid's crackdown on democracy, Ennahda Party and the imprisonment of its leader Rachid Ghannouchi. 'I am in prison today because I called for the values of national democracy,' Ghannouchi said in a letter from prison read out at the event entitled Revisiting The Islamic State, Governance and Power-Sharing Amid a Changing World and organised by the Cordoba Foundation in association with Middle East Monitor.