Ghannouchi's letter from a Tunisian prison 'I am in prison today because a significant portion of the so-called Tunisian modernists are non-democratic,' reads an open letter written by jailed Tunisian political leader Rached Ghannouchi in prison. 'The country today is governed by the dualism of good and evil, right and wrong, patriotism and treason.' The letter was read out in full by Former Tunisian Minister and Adviser to Ghannouchi, Dr Ahmed Gaaloul, during an event held by the Cordoba Foundation in association with Middle East Monitor in London, entitled: 'Revisiting the Islamic State, Governance and Power-Sharing amid a Changing World Order'.