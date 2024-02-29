Hamas says ceasefire talks continuing, no agreement yet

A member of the Hamas political bureau has said that negotiations on the Paris framework deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, also known as the Paris 2 paper, are continuing, but no agreement has been reached yet.

“The paper issued by the Paris 2 meeting stipulates the entry of aid into Gaza, and it has not been approved yet,” Muhammad Nazzal told Al Jazeera Mubasher satellite channel on Wednesday. He explained that the movement is engaged in a fierce negotiating battle similar to the military battle taking place on the ground.

“We need a qualitative shift in the national path, and the Palestinian home must be restored. We are not exaggerating if we say that the ongoing field battle indicates the victory of the resistance over the Zionist entity,” added Nazzal. He noted that Israel is trying to strip the Palestinian resistance of its military victory on the ground in the negotiations.

The senior Hamas official pointed out that people in the northern Gaza Strip are starving, and the movement’s priority now is to get humanitarian aid to them.

Nazzal also warned that the instructions of Israeli National Security Minister, far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding restrictions on prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan are intended to ignite the situation. He called on the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to create a popular movement in support of Al-Aqsa and Gaza.

Moreover, he said that security coordination in the West Bank between the Palestinian Authority and Israel has never stopped. Hamas hopes that the PA will rise to the occasion and end such coordination with the occupation state.

