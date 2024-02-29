Haniyeh: Israel committing most horrific crimes against Palestinians

Head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of committing the “most horrific crimes” against Palestinians in its ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“The Zionist occupier commits the most heinous crimes known to humanity against our people in Gaza, including murder, extermination and displacement, against which our people have written epics in resistance,” Haniyeh announced in a televised speech on Wednesday, stressing that Israeli and US “military failures” cannot be accomplished with “political games”.

Haniyeh urged the world, especially Arab countries, to confront Israel and prevent it from invading Rafah, where nearly two million Palestinians are sheltering, a majority of them displaced from other areas in Gaza.

He also called to stop the war of starvation waged by Israel in Gaza by creating and maintaining a sustainable aid bridge.

The Hamas top official ​​said the group has “shown flexibility” in the talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza and freeing Israeli captives held on 7 October by Palestinian resistance factions. However, he also stressed that Hamas is ready to continue fighting Israel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan if negotiations fail.

Haniyeh has urged the Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and inside Israel to travel and pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque from the first day of Ramadan.

