France: ‘No justification for Israeli soldiers’ mass shooting of aid seekers in Gaza’

The French Foreign Ministry declared on Thursday that there was no justification for Israeli soldiers who shot and killed over 100 Palestinians queuing to receive humanitarian aid in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The French foreign ministry expressed in a statement “deep sadness” over the loss of many Palestinian civilian lives during the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and called for highlighting these “extremely dangerous” actions.

The statement added that Israel must adhere to the rules of international law and protect the distribution of humanitarian aid to civilians, stressing that the number of civilians suffering from hunger and disease in Gaza is constantly increasing.

France reiterated its call for an “immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians,” considering it a “priority”.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid trucks in the Nabulsi Roundabout area south of Gaza City, killing at least 112 Palestinians and wounding 760 others, according to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

This comes as Israel continues its devastating war on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, killing nearly 30,000 people and wounding thousands more, in addition to causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and massive destruction of infrastructure, according to Palestinian and United Nations reports.

READ: National Security Minister hails Israel soldiers’ killing of over 100 civilians waiting for aid in Gaza