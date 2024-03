‘Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza’ George Galloway declared 'a shifting of the tectonic plates' away from Labour after emerging victorious in the Rochdale byelection, winning almost 40 per cent of the vote. ‘Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza,' he said in this victory speech. He utilised his victory speech to fiercely criticise Labour party leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. ‘Labour is on notice that they have lost the confidence of millions of their voters who loyally and traditionally voted for them generation after generation,’ he said.