Senior Israeli official says ‘Israel was not there on the ground’ after over 100 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tells CNN that Israel was ‘not involved directly in any way’ in the killing of over 100 Palestinians trying to collect aid from trucks in Gaza. At least 112 Palestinians have been killed and more than 750 wounded after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds waiting for food aid in northern Gaza on Thursday. According to UN officials, no aid has been allowed into northern Gaza in over a month.