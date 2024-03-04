Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Fresh US-British airstrikes target Houthi sites in Yemen

March 4, 2024 at 8:36 pm

Smoke rises from the points where the US and UK had launched airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen on February 24, 2024 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises from the points where the US and UK had launched airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen on February 24, 2024 [Mohammed Hamoud – Anadolu Agency]

Yemen’s Houthi group reported fresh US-British airstrikes in the northern province of Saada on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said three strikes targeted Yasnam area in Baqim district in Saada.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

The airstrikes came shortly after the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an attack on a vessel around 91 nautical miles south-east of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

The Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to joint strikes by the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

READ: Fire caused by blasts breaks out on ship south-east of Aden, agencies say

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending