Fresh US-British airstrikes target Houthi sites in Yemen

Yemen’s Houthi group reported fresh US-British airstrikes in the northern province of Saada on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said three strikes targeted Yasnam area in Baqim district in Saada.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

The airstrikes came shortly after the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an attack on a vessel around 91 nautical miles south-east of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

The Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to joint strikes by the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

