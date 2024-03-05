Israel killed another 124 Palestinians in 24 hours

The Israeli army has committed 13 new massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the 24 hours to Monday morning, killing 124 people and wounding 210 others, the Palestinian ministry of health said yesterday.

Israeli warplanes struck across the Gaza Strip as the war on the besieged enclave entered its 150th day. Meanwhile, discussions continued in Cairo between a Hamas delegation and mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US to reach a ceasefire deal for the occupied territory.

Air strikes have intensified on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, killing dozens in the Nuseirat camp. Israeli artillery bombarded residential squares and shelters in Jabalia camp, Khan Yunis, Deir Al-Balah and Tal Al-Zaatar.

Israel has now killed at least 30,534 Palestinians in Gaza since 7 October, and wounded 71,920 others. It stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

OPINION: The ‘Flour Massacre’ and Israel’s licence to kill, maim and massacre