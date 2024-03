Candace Owens says 'secret Jewish gangs' commit 'horrific things' on people in Hollywood American commentator and author Candace Owens says that 'secret Jewish gangs' control and perpetrate 'horrific acts' against people in Hollywood. Owens, a host at Daily Wire, suggests a 'ring of Jews in Hollywood' is involved in 'something quite sinister.' She has been slammed and attacked by Rabbi Shmuley Boteac for defending Kanye West.