Australia top diplomat warns Israel ‘will lose support’ over Gaza

Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, Tuesday, warned Israel it will lose support “unless it changes its course” in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

“October 7th was a terrorist attack and the world was rightly very sympathetic to and in solidarity with Israel at that time,” Wong told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit.

“I think the world is horrified with the current situation … the loss of innocent civilian life and the scale of the humanitarian crisis, and I will say that unless Israel changes its course it will continue to lose support,” Wong said, according to video recording of the event.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where more than 31,000 people have been killed.

