Ethnic cleansing in Gaza must stop now, Malaysia PM says

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on Western countries to put an end to their “hypocrisy” and take steps to stop Israel’s “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu during his visit to Germany, Ibrahim said he had constructive talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on bilateral ties, as well as international issues.

“We had good discussions. I thank them for calling a cease-fire and humanitarian aid,” the premier said and pointed out that many countries expect Western powers to take more active steps to end the atrocities in Gaza.

“I made it very clear, stop the hypocrisy of the West. Because the problems are not the 7th of October. The problem is the whole treatment, and colonialism, and apartheid, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, that must stop now,” Ibrahim said.

“And the international community has to take up measures now to solve the problem. They cannot fail in their moral duty,” he stressed.

Ibrahim has been one of the most outspoken leaders to condemn Western powers for their military support for Israel, and their silence about crimes being committed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

The Malaysian leader has repeatedly said that Western countries were “selective” and “inconsistent” with regard to the application of international law, and accused them of “hypocrisy” saying they were condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine, but taking no action to stop Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

Read: In Berlin visit, Malaysia Premier criticises Western ‘hypocrisy’ on Gaza