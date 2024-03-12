In Berlin visit, Malaysia Premier criticises Western 'hypocrisy' on Gaza

Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, on Monday criticised Western countries for their lack of action against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, while condemning Hamas, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Where have we thrown our humanity, why this hypocrisy?” Ibrahim said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, following their meeting in Berlin.

Asked whether he condemned a cross-border attack into Israel by Gaza-based group Hamas on 7 October, and whether he supported efforts to free Israeli hostages, Ibrahim said Western countries should put an end to their “selective” and “ambivalent” attitude.

“What I reject strongly is this narrative, this obsession, as if the entire problem begins and ends with the 7th of October. It did not begin with the 7th October, and did not end with the 7th of October. It began four decades before that, and it is continuing daily,” he stressed.

Ibrahim said Israel’s decades-long policies against Palestinians and its atrocities were the root cause of the ongoing conflict.

READ: Germany criticises Israel’s Netanyahu for rejecting 2-state solution

“We oppose colonialism, or apartheid, or ethnic cleansing, or dispossession of any country, be it in Ukraine or in Gaza. We cannot erase 40 years of atrocities and dispossession, which have resulted in reaction, and anger from the people,” he said.

The Malaysian leader said that, despite their differences with Scholz on the Middle East conflict, they agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the urgent need to deliver more humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

“I agree with what the Chancellor has said on the final, two-state solution to ensure there’s peace for both countries, and to work on a concept to ensure that there is economic development and progress for the people,” Ibrahim said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, 2023 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 people were killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Nearly 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,600 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Uncounted deaths and broken people: French-Moroccan doctor recalls painful memories of Gaza