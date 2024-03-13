Greek frigate shoots at two drones in the Red Sea

A Greek naval vessel serving in the European Union’s mission in the Red Sea has shot at two drones and pushed them back, a Greek Defence Staff official said on Wednesday, Reuters has reported.

The EU naval mission in the Red Sea, dubbed Aspides, was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia. According to the Houthis, they are targeting cargo vessels linked to Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Greece has supplied its frigate Hydra to the mission. Italy’s contribution, the destroyer Caio Duilio, downed two drones earlier this week. According to officials from the Italian Defence Staff, the shooting was in “self-defence”. Caio Duilio shot down another drone in early March.

UK: Maritime incident off Yemen’s Hudaydah