Netanyahu vows to ‘win’ war and ‘destroy’ Hamas in Rafah Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel ‘will win this war no matter what’ as the war on Gaza passes five months and has so far killed over 31,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children. Speaking at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, DC, he said, ‘To win this war, we must destroy the remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah.’ AIPAC is a pro-Israel lobby group that advocates unconditional US support for Israel and pushes back against any criticism of Israeli governments and their human rights record.