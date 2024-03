Israeli forces arrest Palestinian man at Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem during Ramadan A video depicts Israeli forces arresting a Palestinian man at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, located in the Occupied East Jerusalem. This incident occurred during Ramadan, with Israeli forces blocking Palestinian worshippers from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque for several days during Ramadan in occupied East Jerusalem. According to Al Jazeera, violence by Israeli forces against Palestinian men in Jerusalem has increased since 7 October, with reports indicating that virtually every Palestinian male has been subjected to beatings.