Islamophobic drawings sent to Canada mosque as Ramadan begins

March 18, 2024 at 2:13 pm

Edmonton Muslims gather for prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Rashid Mosque (Masjid), Canada's oldest mosque, on March 15, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. [Artur Widak/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Three Islamophobic drawings were posted to a mosque in Montreal, Canada, last week leaving the community feeling threatened.

“These images are hateful, they are racist,” explained Quebec Advocacy Officer for the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), Yasser Lahlou, told CityNews.

The images included one of a pig carrying out a sexual act on a man in a turban while facing the direction of the holy city of Makkah and as a camel tells him to “f*** them all”.

In all three, an image of a mosque is circled and crossed out, as if to imply they are banned.

The images were sent as Muslims began observing the month of fasting, Ramadan, and while participation in prayers in mosques is on the increase during this time.

The NCCM has called on officials to take action to protect Muslims and stem the rise in Islamophobia.

