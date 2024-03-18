Islamophobic drawings sent to Canada mosque as Ramadan begins

Three Islamophobic drawings were posted to a mosque in Montreal, Canada, last week leaving the community feeling threatened.

“These images are hateful, they are racist,” explained Quebec Advocacy Officer for the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), Yasser Lahlou, told CityNews.

The images included one of a pig carrying out a sexual act on a man in a turban while facing the direction of the holy city of Makkah and as a camel tells him to “f*** them all”.

In all three, an image of a mosque is circled and crossed out, as if to imply they are banned.

The images were sent as Muslims began observing the month of fasting, Ramadan, and while participation in prayers in mosques is on the increase during this time.

The NCCM has called on officials to take action to protect Muslims and stem the rise in Islamophobia.

UN experts: ‘Anti-Islam sentiment has reached disturbing levels’