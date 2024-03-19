Algeria president congratulates Putin on his re-election

The Algerian presidency yesterday said President Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his re-election.

No further details were given on the matter.

The Russian Central Election Commission had announced yesterday that Putin won the presidential elections with 87.28 per cent of the votes after all ballots were counted.

Putin had stated that Moscow appreciates Algeries’ balanced political path, noting that Russian-Algerian cooperation is progressing well.

According to the Russia Today Arabic TV channel, Putin mentioned that trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Algeria is progressing well and that the trade volumes have exceeded $2 billion. Additionally, he stated that humanitarian relations are constantly expanding. The Russian president also expressed appreciation for the balanced foreign policy approach of the Algerian leadership.

