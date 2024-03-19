Chinese envoy meets Hamas leader for 1st time since 7 October

In a first since 7 October, a Chinese Foreign Ministry envoy met with the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar, Beijing said today.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Wang Kejian met with Haniyeh on Sunday and the pair “exchanged views on the Gaza conflict and other issues.”

It is the first known public contact between Beijing and the Palestinian resistance group that governs Gaza since 7 October when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign on the enclave.

In Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, today called on all factions in Palestine to use dialogue to “achieve internal reconciliation.”

Extending congratulations to Mohammad Mustafa on taking office as the new prime minister, Lin said China “supports” the Palestinian Authority (PA) in “enhancing authority.”

Beijing supports “all political factions in Palestine in achieving internal reconciliation through consultation and dialogue,” Lin added.

Reacting to the Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City yesterday, Lin said: “What has happened in Al-Shifa Hospital epitomises the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“The top priority now is to realise an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians with utmost efforts, avoid greater casualties and alleviate the humanitarian crisis.”

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, around 80 Palestinians were detained following the raid on the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

