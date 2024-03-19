Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Germany detains two suspected of Islamist plot against Swedish parliament

March 19, 2024 at 1:54 pm

German flag [DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images]

German flag [DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images]

Germany has detained two suspected Islamic State (Daesh) members for allegedly planning an attack on the Swedish parliament, the federal prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, two Afghan nationals identified as Ibrahim MG and Ramin N were detained in the eastern German city of Gera on suspicion of plotting an attack in retaliation for Qur’an burnings in Sweden.

The prosecutors said that the suspects joined Islamic State Khorasan Province, a branch of the militant group, in 2023 and had collected donations of around €2,000 ($2,170) for the organisation.

READ: EU agrees to sanction violent West Bank settlers

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending