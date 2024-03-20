Senior Hamas official receives UN envoy to Middle East in Qatar

A member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouk, on Monday received the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, in Qatar and discussed the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed the Israeli aggression against Gaza, the ceasefire talks, the UN role in the Gaza Strip, and the challenges facing UN agencies and their workers there.

During the meeting, Abu Marzouk outlined the movement’s positions regarding the ceasefire negotiations and Hamas’s commitment to concluding a deal as well as ways to bring aid to starving people in the Gaza Strip, especially in Gaza City and north governorates.

He also stressed the necessity of ending the genocide against Gazans, withdrawing the Israeli occupation forces from the Strip, returning the displaced, providing shelter and reconstruction requirements and realising the Palestinians’ aspirations and hopes for freedom.

